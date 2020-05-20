UPDATE: KCSO identifies human remains found last year in Mojave

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the human remains found last May in Mojave as 67-year-old Los Angeles resident Robert Chezeskny. The department said Chezeskny died of natural causes. The manner of death is still undetermined.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s office homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains in Mojave on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 8500 block of Lone Butte Road at around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a dead body in the area.

Deputies found the remains and detectives were called to assume the investigation.

There are no homes nearby. The closest road is Gibbs Avenue to the north, where there is a salvage yard.

It’s unclear if the remains are of a man or a woman or how long the remains were there.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.