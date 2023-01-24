Recovered catalytic converters are seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on March 13, 2021.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Lamont Auto Repair are partnering together and hosting a free catalytic converter theft prevention program.

According to KCSO, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lamont at the Lamont Auto Repair on Main Street.

This event will provide a free painting and etching of your catalytic converter as a theft deterrent, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you would like to attend you must pre-register online, you can pre-register by clicking here. For more information contact the sheriff’s office crime prevention at 661-391-7559.