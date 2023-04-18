BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire new members for positions such as Detentions Deputy Trainee and Detentions Deputy Lateral, according to a press release.

The KCSO will hold a hiring event Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Kern County Sherriff’s Office Regional Training Center located at 962 Norris Rd.

Human resource professionals, background investigators and other personnel will be present to answer questions on the hiring process as well as the benefits of the position.

Click here to apply.