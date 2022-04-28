BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is hosting another Coffee with a Cop event Thursday morning in Wasco.

Happening at the Starbucks on Highway 46 at 10 a.m., the event will give residents the opportunity to ask deputies questions and learn more about their work in Kern County neighborhoods.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, according to a news release. The events are held all across the country in hopes of harboring lasting connections between deputies and the communities they serve.

KCSO hosts the event frequently. It previously hosted the event on Wednesday at the Starbucks on North Chester and on April 23 at local a coffee shop, Bakersfield Roasting Company.