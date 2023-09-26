BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the Kern County Library to host a series of “Turn the Page on your Career” hiring events starting Tuesday at the Arvin Branch Library, KCSO said in a news release.

The events aims not only get members of the community to their local libraries, but also to provide access to hiring professionals and background investigators for those who wish to apply for a position with KCSO, the office said.

Multiple “Turn the Page” events will also double as on-site testing locations for those ready to take the exam, according to the sheriff’s office. KCSO staff will be on hand to answer any questions, as well as, provide tips on what to expect when going through the application process.

“Turn the Page on your Career” hiring events will take place at the following branches:

–Arvin Branch Library

Tuesday Sept. 26, 1 to 6 p.m.

201 Campus Drive: Hiring events only, on-site testing not available.

–Lamont Branch Library

Thursday Sept. 28, 1 to 6 p.m.

8304 Segrue Rd.: On-site testing

–Ridgecrest Branch Library

Tuesday Oct. 3, 1 to 6 p.m.

131 East Las Flores Ave.: On-site testing

–McFarland Branch Library

Tuesday Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

500 West Kern Ave.: On-site testing

–Buttonwillow Branch Library

Tuesday Oct. 24, 2 to 6 p.m.

101 North Main St.: On-site testing

–Frazier Park Branch Library

Tuesday Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3732 Park Drive: On-site testing

–Beale Memorial Library

Tuesday Nov. 14, 1 to 6 p.m.

701 Truxtun Ave.: On-site testing