KCSO holds private vigil for fallen Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family, friends and Kern County Sheriff’s Office personnel gathered this week for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Deputy Phillip Campas.

Campas died following a shooting and standoff in Wasco on July 25. The suspect, Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., is believed to have killed his partner, Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, his sons Jose and Angel Ramirez, before being shot and killed by deputies.

KCSO says Campas will never be forgotten.

Campas was 35 years old and is survived by his wife, three children and his father.