KCSO holds graduation ceremony for new detentions deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a graduation ceremony for 15 new detentions deputies.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood told the deputies they joined law enforcement at the most unique time in the department’s history due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he stressed the importance of their primary duty — watching over the welfare of everyone who finds themselves in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

“Remember this when you go to work every single day,” Youngblood said. “Most of these people are in custody for doing something that they shouldn’t have done, we know that. We know that some of them are worse than others. But treat them like human beings. Make sure they follow the rules. Most importantly, make sure you follow the rules.”