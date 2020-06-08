Live Now
KCSO holding public Zoom meeting Wednesday to discuss recent protests and their impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding a public Zoom meeting on Wednesday regarding the recent protests and their effect on the community.

The meeting will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. with Sheriff Youngblood and a panel of community members to discuss recent events and the effects on the local community.

The meeting is being held in partnership with SHEPOWER and The MLK CommUNITY Initiative.

E-mail communitymeeting@kernsheriff.org or arleanawaller@gmail.com for the Zoom invitation link.

