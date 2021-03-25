KCSO holding hiring event for detentions deputy positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Insurance Crime Bureau says more than 800,000 vehicles were stolen in the U.S. last year alone. California Highway Patrol says Bakersfield has some of the highest rates of car theft in the nation, surpassing every other city in the county in 2019. Police say those numbers are only going up this year. Bakersfield resident Nichole Hobson watched a thief drive away with her boyfriend's pickup truck on Mar. 7 just after 6 am. She says it happened faster than an oil change.

"An individual drove down our street in a red truck, got out of the vehicle and walked up to my boyfriend's truck," said Hobson. "And it was like he had a key. He opened the door with no problem. He takes off and he's gone for three to five minutes."