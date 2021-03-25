KCSO holding hiring event for detentions deputy positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Facebook Live event next week to discuss hiring for the position of detentions deputy, a job it says offers career advancement opportunities in addition to a $10,000 hiring bonus.
The event scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 will have two senior detentions deputies on hand answering questions about what it’s like working in a detentions facility and what the job entails, the sheriff’s office said in a release. To watch, go to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. No RSVP is required.
Applications for detentions deputy can be filled out at www.kerncounty.com/careers.