KCSO holding 'Cones with a Cop' events Saturday recognizing Autism Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Stop by for a cool treat and meet local deputies this weekend as the Kern County Sheriff's Office holds "Cones with a Cop" events recognizing Autism Awareness month with special needs citizens and their families in Bakersfield and Ridgecrest.

The events will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Freddy's Frozen Custard at 2649 Calloway Drive in Bakersfield and John's Pizza at 348 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. in Ridgecrest, according to a sheriff's news release.

In Bakersfield, sheriff's dispatchers will be on hand to register families for the “Smart 911” program. For more information, call the KCSO Crime Prevention Unit at 391-7559 or email: crimeprevention@kernsheriff.org.

For more information on the Ridgecrest event, call the KCSO Ridgecrest Substation at 760-384-5800.