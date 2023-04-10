BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire new members including a deputy trainee, sheriff lateral, records specialist and a supervising coroner.

The required testing for the deputy trainee position will be provided onsite and applicants are asked to arrive early and apply online before arriving at the event, according to the sheriff’s office.

The hiring event for the deputy trainee and sheriff lateral will take place April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Kern County Sherriff’s Office’s Regional Training Center at 962 Norris Rd.

The hiring event for the records specialist and deputy coroner will take place April 12 from 4 to 7 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Human resource professionals, background investigators and other personnel will be present to answer questions on the hiring process as well as the benefits of the position.

Click here to apply online.