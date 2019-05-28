KCSO: Grape field worker wounded by bullet south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office says a grape field worker was wounded in his shoulder as he was working Monday afternoon and investigators are trying to figure out where the shot came from.

Deputies were called to a grape field near the 166 and 99 highways at around 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the man was working in the field and was wounded by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening wound.

Officials said it's unclear if the man was targeted or if he was struck by a stray bullet.

The sheriff's office said a group of people were shooting in a sump about a mile away, but it's unclear if the two events are related.

No arrests were made and there are no suspects in the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.