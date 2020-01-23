KCSO: Foothill High School threat deemed ‘not credible’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There will be an increased police presence at Foothill High School Thursday amid recent threats circling social media to the school.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department tells KGET they are aware of rumors circulating on social media about a potential threat to the high school and says the threat is not credible. 

KCSO says they will take steps to have extra security at the school Thursday. 

At this time we’ve reached out to the school for comment and waiting for a response. 

