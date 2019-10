PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KGET) — A man who went missing on Oct. 17 has been found, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said 36-year-old Keith Ping was found in good health today. No additional information was provided. Ping was reported missing on Oct. 17. He was driving a 1985 Ford F-250 pickup on Glacier Drive in Pine Mountain Club, officials said.