OILDALE, Calif. (KTET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputies engaged in a standoff at a home on Decatur Street in Oildale.
KCSO deputies arrived at a residence on Decatur Street, just west of North Chester Avenue around 2:35 a.m. Monday morning. SWAT team, bomb squad and a negotiator reported to the scene.
A sheriff’s helicopter was seen circling the area, according to a 17 News Photographer.
Officials evacuated people who live in the neighborhood while deputies conducted an investigation.
This is a developing story.