OILDALE, Calif. (KTET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputies engaged in a standoff at a home on Decatur Street in Oildale.

KCSO deputies arrived at a residence on Decatur Street, just west of North Chester Avenue around 2:35 a.m. Monday morning. SWAT team, bomb squad and a negotiator reported to the scene.

A sheriff’s helicopter was seen circling the area, according to a 17 News Photographer.

Officials evacuated people who live in the neighborhood while deputies conducted an investigation.

This is a developing story.