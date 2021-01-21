KCSO employee dies from COVID-19, sheriff says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has died from COVID-19, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Thursday.

Youngblood said 64-year-old Maria Franco died Wednesday evening. He said, in a video posted to Facebook, she was the “gatekeeper” at the sheriff’s office, the person who “either let you in with a smile, or didn’t let you in with a smile.” He said she had a significant impact on the department, and on life in general. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Franco served for 13 years as the Headquarters Receptionist and Gatekeeper.

KCSO said Franco leaves behind a husband, three children and several grandchildren.

“Maria, you’ll be missed, we love you,” Youngblood said.