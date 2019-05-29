KCSO dispatch officer fostering puppy shot in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s dispatcher is fostering a puppy that was shot in the head earlier this month.

Dispatch Assistant Karisa Woodworth has taken in Oakley, a 3-month-old cattle dog puppy shot three times in mid-May, according to an Instagram post. The animal had surgery over the weekend to remove its damaged left eye.

Oakley will be put up for adoption on Pet Matchmaker as soon as she has recovered.

The puppy was shot with buckshot twice in the head and once in the abdomen, according to reports.