KCSO determines officer-involved shooting earlier this month within departmental policy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has determined that an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month was within departmental policy.

The department said that on Monday, its Critical Incident Review Board convened to consider the use of force by Deputy Christopher Saldana on Sept. 3 that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Lancaster resident Fernando Napoles.

After reviewing evidence in the shooting, the board determined that the use of force was within departmental policy. Deputy Saldana has returned to duty, according to KCSO.

Napoles was shot and killed on Highway 14 near Redrock Randsburg Road on Sept. 3. The deputy was sent to the area at around 6:52 a.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun walking along the highway, according to sheriff’s officials. It was reported that two vehicles were in the area and possibly connected to the man.

When the deputy arrived, he pulled behind one of the vehicles, and Napoles got out and brandished a gun at the deputy, officials said. The man was fatally shot and the deputy was uninjured.

A shotgun was located next to the man, according to KCSO.