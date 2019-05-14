KCSO deputy recognized for paying for evicted family’s hotel room

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is putting the spotlight on one of its own for going above and beyond the call of duty to help a family in need.

On Easter Sunday, the sheriff’s office says Deputy Robert Fisher was sent to check the welfare of juveniles at a Taco Bell.

He learned the kids’ family had been evicted earlier in the day and couldn’t find a place to stay.

KCSO says Deputy Fisher, without being asked, offered and paid for a hotel room for them showing true kindness and compassion.

