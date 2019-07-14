KCSO deputy injured in officer-involved shooting

Breaking News
Kern County Sheriffs report one of their deputies was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning. Around 3:20 a.m. the solo deputy responded to a call for suspicious circumstances in the 8000 block of Goesling Avenue in Rosedale.

There, a family member warned someone in the home had a knife. The armed person then charged and stabbed the deputy with the knife. The officer then shot the assailant.

Both deputy and suspect were taken to a local hospital, the deputy with moderate injuries. The suspect had major injuries and is reportedly in critical condition. This is a developing story and will be updated.

