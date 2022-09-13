BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.”

Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and Langley Productions, the producers of the series “COPS.”

In the letter, Youngblood says featuring deputies on the program would help recruitment and “enhance transparency.”

The sheriff’s office needed approval because the agreement between Langley and KCSO did not include a termination clause, an omission that conflicts with county policy.

The Board of Supervisors voted “yes” Tuesday morning to a partnership between the KCSO and Langley Productions.

Under the agreement, KCSO will grant camera crews access to deputies and other sheriff’s office personnel.

The future episodes will appear on the Fox Nation streaming service at a later date. The partnership with Langley Productions will allow KCSO to have the approval of any content before it airs.

Youngblood said on 17 News at Sunrise that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office currently has more than 400 vacancies it is looking to fill.