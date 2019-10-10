KCSO: Deputies search for 2-year-old boy allegedly taken by 37-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are searching for a 2-year-old boy taken under “suspicious circumstances” by a 37-year-old man Wednesday evening.

Deputies are looking for Jace Fletcher. He was reported missing from the South Regal Street and Rainbow Court area in Oildale. According to deputies, Fletcher was taken by 37-year-old Eric Truman and are searching for him.

Jace Fletcher / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Fletcher was last seen wearing a maroon colored sweatshirt and pants.

Eric Truman / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Truman is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and blue jeans. He was seen headed northbound on foot on South Regal Street at around 6:50 p.m., officials said.

Officials say do not attempt to stop or detain Truman, but instead call 911 or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.