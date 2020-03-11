UPDATED: KCSO deputies find Rio Bravo Elementary student with toy gun in backpack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The schools in the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District were placed on lockdown this morning after a student threatened that he had a gun in his backpack.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:12 a.m., deputies were sent to Rio Bravo Elementary School, located at 22725 Elementary Ln., to investigate the threat, which came from a group text message. During the investigation, deputies found the student it believed was responsible for making the threat.

The department said the student had a toy gun in his backpack and that, therefore, the threat wasn’t credible. Both the elementary school and Rio Bravo-Greeley School were placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes.

“Although this was a false alarm, we take any possible threat to student and staff safety very seriously,” Principal Pam Stanley said in a letter sent to parents. We are sensitive to the fact that lockdowns are concerning for all involved, so we encourage you to talk to your child and remind them that lockdowns are a procedure schools use to keep them safe. Please also take the time to have a conversation with your child reminding them that toys of any kind, especially toy weapons, are not allowed at school. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”