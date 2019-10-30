KCSO deputies find 500 pounds of marijuana during probation search

Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office recovered around 500 pounds of weed during a probation search in Taft on

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found around 500 pounds of marijuana during a probation check last week, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said on Oct. 23, deputies from the Taft substation were sent to the 500 block of Olive Street in Maricopa after getting a report of loud music in the area. When deputies arrived, they conducted a probation search of the residence and found the marijuana.

The owner of the residence was not home, KCSO said. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 661-861-3110.