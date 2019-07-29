KCSO continues search for 11-year-old girl missing in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Search and Rescue teams continue their search for a little girl who fell into the Kern River over a month ago.

The 11-year-old was a student at Shirley Lane Elementary.

She was on a camping trip with family on June 22 when she went missing.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says over 30 people from Kern County Search and Rescue teams were at the river Saturday for a large search.

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Out of the five people who went missing in the river this summer, she is the only one who has not been found.