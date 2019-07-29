KCSO continues search for 11-year-old girl missing in Kern River

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Search and Rescue teams continue their search for a little girl who fell into the Kern River over a month ago.

The 11-year-old was a student at Shirley Lane Elementary.

She was on a camping trip with family on June 22 when she went missing.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says over 30 people from Kern County Search and Rescue teams were at the river Saturday for a large search.

  • Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Out of the five people who went missing in the river this summer, she is the only one who has not been found.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News