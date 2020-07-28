KCSO conducting Pellet B testing in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting Pellet B testing in the month of August for the upcoming POST Academy. The exam is the first step to beginning the POST Academy and is required to become a law enforcement officer.
Testing dates:
- Wednesday, August 5th at 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 8th at 9:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 12th at 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 15th at 9:00 a.m.
To reserve a spot, you can e-mail the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at rtc@kernsheriff.org. For more information, check KCSO’S social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
