KCSO Citizens Service Unit Chief Jim Davis dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Service Unit Chief Jim Davis has died, officials said.

Davis died on Oct. 15, according to a statement.

Davis volunteered with the Citizen Service Unit since September 2008 and was its chief since 2013.

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office



Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said Davis volunteered more than 10,000 hours of his time to the sheriff’s office.

A statement isued Thursday night read in part:

Jim’s selfless service and kind heart touched everyone he ever met. He would greet everyone with a huge smile and if you were lucky, he just might have a bag of pistachios for you. Jim was the backbone of the Citizen Service Unit and will be sorely missed. The employees and volunteers at the Sheriff’s Office will cherish our memories of Jim Davis forever. Kern County Sheriff’s Office release

Details on funeral services have not been finalized.