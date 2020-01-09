KCSO cites three for buying alcohol for minor in decoy operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KCSO Kern County Sheriff's Office logo kcso

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office cited three people last month in an alcohol decoy operation. 

The department said 30-year-old Cory Williams, 56-year-old Gary Beltran and 22-year-old Joseph Royce, all of Bakersfield, were cited for providing alcohol to a minor. 

The department said it conducted an Alcoholic Beverage Control decoy operation at six locations in Bakersfield. A minor under supervision of a peace officer stood outside liquor stores and asked customers to buy alcohol for them. 

KCSO said the minor indicated to the customers that they were underage and could not legally purchase alcohol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News