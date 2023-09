BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmates with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office had to be moved onto another bus after it was involved in a minor crash in downtown Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO told 17 News no injuries were reported in the crash but inmates did have to be transported on a different bus.

The crash was reported around 5:05 p.m. near 23rd and L streets. Units could be seen in the area.