KCSO: Body recovered in the Kern River west of Bodfish

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crew was called out to the area north of Borel Road and Highway 178 for a body recovery from the Kern River.

Search and rescue was called out to the area around 12:45 p.m. after a citizen reported what they believed to be a body in the Kern River, according to KCSO. When crews got to the scene they located a body and retrieved a unknown-aged male from the river.

The identity of the male has not been identified.

No other details are available at this time. 17 News has a crew headed to the scene to find out more.

