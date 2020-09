ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that AT&T is reporting a landline phone outage in the area of Rosamond and Edwards Air Force Base.

The department said this outage is currently affecting the prefixes of 256, 258, 275, 276 and 277 and will affect residents’ ability to call 911 from landline phones. KCSO is encouraging Rosamond residents to have a back-up plan in place in case of emergency.

The department said there is no current time estimate for repair.