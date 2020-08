BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit was called out to the mouth of the Kern River Canyon this afternoon after receiving reports of two people in the river needing help.

The department said two people were stuck in the river but were able to make it out using a raft. The Search and Rescue team is responding to their location, according to KCSO.

It is not yet known if either of the individuals have suffered any injuries.