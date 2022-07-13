BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is renewing calls for help to find a missing child who has been missing for over a year.

Khrystina Carreno was 12 years old when she last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and still has not been found KCSO said Wednesday. Carreno is now 14 years old.

Carreno is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair with blue tips, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Carreno’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.