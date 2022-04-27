BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, chef of The Downtown Spot, has been reported missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help.

Gonzalez was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Monica Street, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s known to drive a white 2013 Toyota Tundra.

The 44-year-old is Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 270 pounds, bald with brown eyes, officials said.

Before working at The Downtown Spot in the Haberfeld Building, Gonzalez ran food truck Curbside Kitchen near The Padre Hotel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.