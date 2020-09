BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen nearly two weeks ago.

KCSO says they are looking for Gabriella Rose Martin. She was reported missing on Sept. 13 and was last seen in the Tehachapi area.

Martin is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.