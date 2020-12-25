KCSO asks for help identifying Rosamond burglars

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Two burglars targeted homes with Christmas trees and presents visible from the front window and sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

An investigation began Christmas Day into a series of burglaries in the Rosamond area. Deputies released an image of the burglars, describing them as male, one white or Hispanic, the other black, both between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.