BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a woman who went missing April 7.

Angie Virginia Plata, 44, was last seen at the Walmart on Rosedale Highway. She’s described as 5-foot-3 and 250 pounds and has a tattoo that says “Vanessa” on her left wrist.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.