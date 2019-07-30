KCSO asking for information regarding remains of homicide victim found in 2016

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding the remains of a homicide victim found in the desert in 2016.

The remains of Karl Sharrah were found October 2016 in the desert near California City, according to sheriff’s officials. A resident of the Lodi area, Sharrah was reported missing in August 2016.

Additional remains were found in January of this year that were also determined to belong to Sharrah.

Forensic examination determined Sharrah was a victim of a homicide, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.