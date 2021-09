BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing Sunday.

Terri McCoy, 40, lives in Bodfish but has family in Bakersfield. Those close to McCoy say she is schizophrenic and is off her medications.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.