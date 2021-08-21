KCSO asking for help to locate missing 12-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.

KCSO is looking for Brody Barnes. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials said Barnes was last seen Aug. 20 at 7 a.m. at Beardsley Junior High School wearing a black shirt with a teal “Volcom” logo and black jogger style pants.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.