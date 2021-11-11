KCSO asking for help to locate missing 11-year-old with autism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl with autism.

KCSO is looking for Cameron Jeffreys. She was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of McCray Street in Oildale.

Jeffreys is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue, short-sleeve shirt with anime characters on the front, ripped blue jeans and sandals, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

