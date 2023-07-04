BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male juvenile in Boron.

Gideon Reeves, 11, is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on July 4 at 4 p.m. in Boron wearing a blue shirt, unknown colored shorts and green Minecraft shoes, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information on Reeves’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.