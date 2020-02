BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since 2012.

Maria Estrada, 54, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches, 191 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen June 27, 2012.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.