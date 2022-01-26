KCSO asking for assistance locating missing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a missing woman who was last seen four to five years ago.

Sarah Bourbeau, 33, was last seen by her family four to five years ago, according to KCSO.

Bourbeau is described as white, five-feet-nine-inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information regarding Bourbeau or her whereabouts, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or to remain anonymous you can call the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.