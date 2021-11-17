KCSO asking for assistance locating missing 17 year old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing teenager.

E’Kima Ross, 17, was last seen by her mother in the Oildale area, according to KCSO.

Ross is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red North High School sweater, white thermal, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Ross’s whereabouts, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

