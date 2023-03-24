BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating Christopher Dell Osmon.

Osmon was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m., at the 7-Eleven located at 2336 River Boulevard in northeast Bakersfield and has not been seen or heard from since, according to KCSO.

He is considered at-risk due to a history of mental health issues, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about Osmon’s whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to TIP411 (847411). Just type the keyword “KCSO” in the message.