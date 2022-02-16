KCSO ask for help in search of missing 15-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing this week.

Deputies are looking for Danielle Basaldua, 15. Officials said she last spoke to family on Monday, Feb. 14 and was last seen at the Dutch Bros near California Avenue and Oak Street.

Basaldua is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 95 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a tattoo of the word “Blessed” on her right shoulder.

She was wearing a black crop top, baggy blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.