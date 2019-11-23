KCSO arrests two teens in connection with Rosamond High threats

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Two Rosamond High School students have been arrested in connection with threats made at the school last week.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, a 14-year-old was arrested for threatening to shoot two students while at the school on Nov. 18. In addition, detectives arrested a 15-year-old student in connection with fabricating an official-looking document.

The department said after detectives responded to the initial shooting threat, detectives found an official-looking document that appeared to have been drafted by the Rosamond High principal. KCSO said deputies determined the document to be unfounded and tracked it to the 15-year-old.

The document alleged that the person the department had been initially seeking had been found missing at his home and that he had “injured a caregiver before escaping”

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of false personification and delaying a peace officer.