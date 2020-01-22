KCSO arrests two in connection with Foothill High stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people who were involved in a fatal stabbing near Foothill High School on Tuesday.

The department said 23-year-old Jason Cruz was stabbed in the area of Foothill and Morning Drives. After being treated for his injuries, he was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy.

A 14-year-old boy was also stabbed and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He’s been booked into Juvenile Hall, the department said.

KCSO said others were involved in the fight, but no other arrests have been made at this time.

At around 2:38 p.m., KCSO said a fight began following a confrontation at a bus stop outside of the school as students were leaving for the day.