KCSO arrests two for illegal possession of a firearm

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of being gang members in illegal possession of a firearm.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 700 block of Cypress Ave. in Wasco at around 3 p.m. after getting information about an unlawful possession of a firearm. When they arrived, they contacted an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The department said the deputies searched the residence and found a loaded firearm that had been discarded.

Daniel Malanche was arrested on suspicion of several firearms-related offenses, including being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a large capacity magazine.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of false identification to a peace officer, possession of a firearm by an active criminal street gang member, participation in a criminal street gang, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.